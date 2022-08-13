Quincy Williams levels QB Jalen Hurts with cheap shot as Jets face Eagles

Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
There are risks in playing first-stringers in preseason. Nick Sirianni had to see the Philadelphia Eagles’ season flash before his eyes Friday against the New York Jets.

Jalen Hurts was impressive in his series, going 6-for-6 for 80 yards and a TD.

That will not be what is first up on highlights or on the mind of Eagles fans.

Check out the cheap shot delivered by New York’s Quincy Williams, a 5-foot-11, 225-pounder, on the Philly QB.

Good on Jordan Mailata for defending his quarterback.

And what was Williams thinking?

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

