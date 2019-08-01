Quincy Williams out 4-6 weeks with meniscus tear

Jaguars linebacker Quincy Williams injured his knee in training camp.

Medical tests revealed a slight tear in Williams’ meniscus, requiring arthroscopic surgery, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports. The third-round choice will miss 4-6 weeks while rehabbing.

That means Williams shouldn’t miss much game time, if any.

Coach Doug Marrone praised Williams earlier this week, saying, “When the ball is snapped, I think he might be the fastest player on our football field right now.”

Williams has seen time with the first unit.

In four years at Murray State, Williams made 231 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, six pass breakups, three interceptions and three forced fumbles in 43 games.