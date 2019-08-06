Quincy Enunwa injures groin in practice

Jets receiver Quincy Enunwa injured his groin during Tuesday’s practice, Dennis Waszak of the Associated Press reports.

Enunwa will undergo medical testing to determine the severity.

Coach Adam Gase did not seem concerned, but Enunwa could miss the preseason opener Thursday against the Giants.

“He was trying to go back in practice,” Gase said, via Waszak. “I think we’re just making sure that he’s OK, so that’s what they have to do. I don’t want to make it more alarming than what it is.”

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams missed his second consecutive practice with a hip injury. Williams rehabbed on an anti-gravity treadmill Tuesday.

“I think he’ll be all right next week,” Gase said, adding that Williams had an MRI. “Yeah, they’ve done all the stuff they need to do. We’re just being slow. He’s just kind of sore, and we’re just being smart with him.”