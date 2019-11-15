Quincy Enunwa blasts Jets on Twitter over fine for missed treatments

Add wide receiver Quincy Enunwa to the list of New York Jets players (or former players) angry at the team for how they have handled injury-related matters.

Enunwa, who is out for the season on injured reserve due to a neck injury for the second time in three years, took to his Twitter account on Thursday night to publicly air out a grievance against the team for fines imposed upon him for missed treatments.

“I normally chill on putting issues on twitter, but this doesn’t sit right with me,” Enunwa wrote.

Enunwa showed a picture of a message board from the Jets facility that listed a fine of $27,900 against him for missed treatments on Nov. 8 and Nov. 11.

“I missed those two days, because I took my VETERAN wife out for Veterans Day lunch and because I had to handle an emergency in my house,” Enunwa explained. “I let the team know this after the fact, and yes, I should have told them beforehand, but I feel like this was excessive.

“I’m on IR trying to get back to play so I never thought that they’d be worried about me missing, but obviously I was wrong.

“The biggest reason it hurts is that I’m on IR for the second time in my career and the doctor told me I have a 50/50 chance of coming back to play. I shouldn’t even HAVE to be in that building being reminded everyday of what I can’t do.

“This s— feels like punishment already and then they FINE me the max. And then want me to continue to do my rehab there and IF I get healthy they want me to then play for them after.”

Enunwa missed all of the 2017 season with a neck injury and appeared in just one game this season before going on injured reserve again. His career is in significant jeopardy because of the issue. Enunwa’s public displeasure with the Jets is the third time already this season a player has taken issue with the team’s approach to their injury situations.

Guard Kelechi Osemele has been fined by the Jets for deciding he could no longer play through a labrum injury that multiple doctors determined was worthy of immediate surgery to repair. The Jets released Osemele after he had the surgery. Additionally, quarterback Luke Falk has filed a grievance with the NFLPA over his release from the team due to a hip injury he claims he incurred during his stint as starting quarterback for a mono-stricken Sam Darnold. Throw in Jamal Adams‘ anger at the front office over being involved in trade discussions ahead of the deadline and it’s been a continuous stream of conflicts between the locker room and front office.

While the Jets could technically be within their rights in all three circumstances, it’s absolutely going to be used against them when it comes to courting free agents in the future. The belief that a team isn’t going to support a player if they become injured is going to be a tough stance to sell. It’s a thought that already appears to be prevalent in the Jets locker room.

“I’m not writing this for sympathy and never wanted to even say anything, but when multiple teammates are coming to me saying it’s f—– up I don’t care to sit on it anymore,” Enunwa wrote.

As Enunwa acknowledged, a preemptive heads up that he was going to absent would have been the more prudent move. However, the Jets appear to be building a reputation as having very little regard for the players they employ.