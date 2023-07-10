Quincy Avery says Geno Smith has been ‘stacking great days’ this offseason

Hustle culture has enough fans already and doesn’t need to count us among them. However, when you’re a starting quarterback in the NFL you don’t have much choice but to grind your game 365 days a year.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is every bit as hustle-happy as Seattle’s last franchise QB and his private quarterbacks coach Quincy Avery says he’s been stacking great days this offseason.

My guy @GenoSmith3 just been stacking great days this off-season. Don't ever confuse preparation & luck. pic.twitter.com/RDcslq5XBN — Quincy Avery (@QuincyAvery) July 10, 2023

Smith had a brilliant first half of the 2022 season and would have at least been in the NFL MVP conversation had he been able to sustain it all year. Unfortunately, over-aggression and poor interior pass protection dropped his game off quite a bit in the second half of the year.

If the Seahawks can improve that interior OL’s pass blocking and Smith can dial back his aggression by a notch or two, their QB play could be as high as any team outside of the top-seven superstars around the league.

