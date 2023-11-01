Advertisement

Quince, dark chocolate and ginger s’mores recipe

Claire Thomson
·1 min read
Cook until oozy - Jake Eastham

A go-to fireside dessert and an obvious one for Bonfire Night. If your evening doesn’t involve a great big bonfire, these can easily be cooked under a grill  (or in a very hot oven).

What is unusual here is that in a bid to make s’mores a little more sophisticated, I have used a sliver of membrillo and some dark-chocolate buttons alongside marshmallow, to sandwich shut with ginger-nut biscuits, cooked until suitably oozy. Whether your guests are young or old, these will go down a treat!

Timings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Makes

8

Ingredients

  • 16 ginger-nut biscuits

  • 8 large marshmallows

  • 80g membrillo/quince paste

  • 30g dark-chocolate chips or buttons

Method

  1. Preheat the grill to hot.

  2. Top each of 8 ginger-nut biscuits with a marshmallow, a small amount of membrillo and a couple of chocolate buttons or a few chips, then sandwich shut with another ginger-nut.

  3. Wrap the filled biscuits loosely in tinfoil, individually, and set them on a tray. Heat through under the grill for about 5 minutes, until the marshmallows have softened.

  4. Gently remove from the foil and serve immediately – careful, they will be very hot.

  5. These are delicious served with a steaming mug of hot chocolate, topped with whippy cream (the stuff of nightmares for many, but children seem to adore it!), crushed biscuits and more chocolate chips.