Quin Snyder on his way out from Utah?

David J. Smith. Good discussion about the Snyder situation. Tim MacMahon: “My informed speculation is that Quin Snyder is going to end up leaving… if that happens, the Jazz would be appreciative of that decision coming sooner than later.”

Source: Twitter

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

David Locke @DLocke09

LOCKED ON JAZZ — Concerns on Quin Snyder situation. How Celtics and Warriors were built? Robert Horry on NBA Finals – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/concerns-…

The Live @YouTube edition will premiere at 8:30 at youtube.com/watch?v=w_aTzr… join the group conversation and share your thoughts – 10:08 AM

David Locke @DLocke09

LOCKED ON JAZZ – Quin Snyder future in doubt. Rumors about Toronto Raptors. Royce O’Neale season in review – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/quin-snyd… – 10:48 AM

More on this storyline

The Hornets, league sources say, would have interest in Snyder if he indeed parts ways with the Jazz following Utah’s third first-round exit in the past four seasons. Very little, beyond that, has seeped out yet about Charlotte’s search. Snyder is expected to meet with Utah-based reporters as early as this week for his annual end-of-season news conference after Jazz general manager Justin Zanik said Friday that there is “no other partner” he would rather have. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 2, 2022

Michigan’s Juwan Howard is known to hold James’ respect after their time together in Miami but is said to be firm in his desire to stay with the Wolverines to coach sons Jace and Jett. Toronto’s Nick Nurse and Snyder — also frequently cited as candidates for the post — are not currently available, so pursuing them (or others under contract) comes with complications. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 2, 2022

Rivers has also been linked by several league sources as a potential replacement for the Jazz, in the event Snyder does depart Utah. Rivers was the head coach in Boston from 2004 to 2013 under current Jazz CEO Danny Ainge. -via Bleacher Report / April 5, 2022