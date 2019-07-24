Quin Houff finishes 31st in Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Quin Houff placed 31st in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Sunday. Kevin Harvick earned the checkered flag in the race, with Denny Hamlin finishing second, and Erik Jones placing third. Ryan Blaney brought home fourth place, followed by Matt DiBenedetto in the No. 5 spot . Kyle Busch came away […]

Kevin Harvick earned the checkered flag in the race, with Denny Hamlin finishing second, and Erik Jones placing third. Ryan Blaney brought home fourth place, followed by Matt DiBenedetto in the No. 5 spot .

Kyle Busch came away victorious in Stage 1, and Aric Almirola won Stage 2. Each driver earned 10 bonus points for their efforts.

Houff earned six points over the weekend, giving him 55 on the season. He ranks No. 33 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series overall standings.

Houff did not earn any playoff points Sunday and remains on the hunt for his first playoff points of the season.

The first-year driver qualified in 34th position at 128.845 mph.

After 11 career starts, Houff continues to search for his first win and top-10 finish.

There were 37 cars in the field and the race endured nine cautions and 48 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 14 lead changes.

With Harvick driving his Mustang to glory for Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford added 40 points. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 727 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 713. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 675 points on the season.

