Quietly confident Germany ready for another 'Wusiala' show v Hungary

Germany national coach Julian Nagelsmann leads a training session for the team ahead of Wednesday's UEFA EURO 2024 Group A soccer mahatch against Hungary. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann made a long speech to his players at the start of the final full training session before Wednesday's Euro 2024 match against Hungary where they want to confirm a strong start into the home tournament.

The team will travel to the match venue of Stuttgart later on Tuesday, determined to show that the opening 5-1 triumph against Scotland was no fluke.

Nagelsmann has all 26 players at his disposal but is unlikely to change his starting 11 against Hungary, who are expected to be tougher opponents than Scotland despite losing their opener 3-1 against Switzerland.

"We definitely want to win the group," Germany sporting director Rudi Völler has said.

That won't already be possible on Wednesday, but Germany can clinch a place in the knock-outs with one game to spare if they beat Hungary and Switzerland don't lose against Scotland a few hours earlier.

Youngsters Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, now known as "Wusiala", are to dazzle again up front like they did against Scotland when each of them scored early.

"We are looking to become better with every match. And we will start the match against Hungary with the same intensity," Musiala said.

They also play a big role in Nagelsmann's belief that football is not only results but also entertainment.

"For me, the first step is always to show a type of football that is fun. A ticket costs money. The effort that the fans put in must be repaid by football that is fun and entertaining," he said.

"People watch football in their spare time. And we always try to combine that with a good result in the end."

Seasoned midfielder Toni Kroos, who had 101 of his 102 passes against Scotland find a team-mate, said the game will determine whether Germany has the desired momentum.

"I don't know if you're already in the flow after one game. But if we carry that over into the next game, which will definitely be more difficult, because we're up against a team that's at least a class above Scotland, then we can talk about a flow," Kroos said.