All’s quiet at the trade deadline, with Aqib Talib the only deal of the day

Trent Williams stayed put. Jamal Adams stayed put. Chris Harris stayed put. Le'Veon Bell stayed put. Janoris Jenkins stayed put. A.J. Green stayed put. Patrick Peterson stayed put. O.J. Howard stayed put.

Everyone, in fact, except Aqib Talib stayed put Tuesday.

The NFL’s trade deadline closed with a whimper.

The Rams sent Talib, who is on injured reserve and in the final year of his contract, and a fifth-round pick to the Dolphins for a future pick Tuesday.

Nothing else happened in a dud of a day.

The market for Adams seemed to be heating up as 4 p.m. ET deadline approached, but the Cowboys and other teams found the asking price for the safety too expensive. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reports the Jets were asking for a “shade under” what the Jaguars got for Jalen Ramsey.

The Jaguars received two first-round draft selections as well as the Rams’ 2021 fourth-round choice.

The Cowboys offered a first-round choice for Adams, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports, in a deal similar to what the Steelers dealt to the Dolphins for Minkah Fitzpatrick. It wasn’t enough.

Trades did happen in the NFL as the trade deadline approached with Michael Bennett (from Patriots to Cowboys), Ramsey (from Jaguars to Rams), Kenyan Drake (from Dolphins to Cardinals), Genard Avery (from Browns to Eagles), Leonard Williams (from Jets to Giants), Mohamed Sanu (from Falcons to Patriots), Emmanuel Sanders (from Broncos to 49ers), Quandre Diggs (from Lions to Seahawks) and Gareon Conley (from Raiders to Texans) among recent movement.