It’s been a quiet offseason for the Chiefs. Here’s how they can still improve

There’s a phrase you’re likely to hear at least once or twice over the next few weeks.

Best player available.

The Chiefs summarize their draft philosophy using that expression, and there’s some truth to it.

Some.

The other truth, this one a more recent truth, is that the Chiefs don’t have that luxury to the fullest extent they once did — them’s the breaks of paying a quarterback in the neighborhood of 20% of the salary cap. Which means they need to hit on their draft picks and free agent signings more than they want to hit on their draft picks and free agent signings.

It worked out just fine a year ago, particularly in the draft. The Chiefs started four players from last spring’s class in Super Bowl LVII — edge George Karlaftis, cornerback Trent McDuffie, cornerback Jaylen Watson and running back Isiah Pacheco — which tied an NFL record.

They’re back with some extra assets again this month, when the NFL Draft reaches Kansas City’s Union Station, though let’s be realistic here. The Chiefs can’t bank on accumulating that type of production every draft. They have a pick in all seven rounds, plus extra selections in the fourth, sixth and seventh rounds. Their gift for a title is picking at the back end of each round.

At the halfway point between the onset of free agency and the draft, the Chiefs have lost more than they’ve gained — which I explained last month — leaving some spots to address this offseason, whether it be through those 10 draft selections or late summer veteran additions.

But there’s a commonality in those outstanding needs — none were among the team’s best strengths a year ago. In other words, they have won without being at elite at these spots already. They don’t need stars. Wouldn’t hurt. But the bar is reliability.

Here is where they can still improve, and in this order:

1. Tackle

You might consider right tackle the actual need here after the Chiefs signed Jawaan Taylor last month with the intention of moving him to the left side, but something struck me about Taylor’s introductory news conference.

Story continues

This, to be exact: “At the end of the day, if they need me to switch over and play other positions, I’m open to doing it. I’m just here to try and help this team win championships.”

That’s a contrast from the way Orlando Brown Jr. viewed it; he insisted on playing left tackle. (And by the way, that’s not a knock on Brown. I’ve never understood the criticism when a guy wants to play a very specific position.) Anyway, Taylor’s willingness to moves around allows the Chiefs to move around, shopping at either right tackle or left tackle. But they do need someone.

As it stands, Lucas Niang, Darian Kinnard and Prince Tega Wanagho are battling for a starting job. Niang will not have played a competitive down of football in 18 months by the time the season opener arrives, and his body shape offers a bit of a concern in the first place. Kinnard barely avoided getting cut out of training camp last year.

The Chiefs actually ranked as the best pass-blocking offensive line in football a year ago, so it might seem alarming that they need to replace both tackles, Brown and Andrew Wylie. But the strength of the line rests along the interior.

It’s notable to mention that this is not a particularly strong draft class of tackles. But again, the Chiefs were just fine without being elite on the outside last season. They need a starter. They don’t need a top-five player. And they can even draft someone on the left side and allow him to ease into the league with a season on the right.

2. Wide receiver

Have to admit: The perceived panic about the Chiefs’ wide receiver situation has taken me by surprise. Sure, they lost JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman. But Hardman didn’t play in the entire postseason, and Smith-Schuster was a reliable, though not a standout, receiver. Using a combination of separation, catching ability and yards after the catch, Smith-Schuster ranked as the 46th best receiver in the league last year on ESPN Analytics.

Which isn’t nothing. But it’s not as though the Chiefs are having to replace Tyreek Hill all over again.

I’ve always viewed Kadarius Toney as an addition since he didn’t arrive until the middle of last season and was limited in the playoffs with an injury. He’s as talented as anyone who ran routes for the Chiefs last season. Health, granted, is a legitimate red flag.

There’s ample reason to believe Skyy Moore will be better in Year Two than Year One, particularly considering the reason for his lack of usage was more an understanding of the offense than it was lacking the required skill-set. He was actually better at creating consistent separation than Smith-Schuster, Justin Watson or Marquez Valdes-Scantling were a year ago. He can play at this level.

So while I agree the Chiefs do need to add a couple of players — I’m putting it second on the list, after all — they can get by without spending top dollar and looking instead toward the draft.

Did just fine a year ago, no?

3. Defensive tackle

There have been some not-so-lonely afternoons for Chris Jones over the past few seasons. He sees an onslaught of double teams in the middle, which leaves his partner at defensive tackle as attractive real estate.

You’d think.

Khalen Saunders departed in free agency, though that was just as much the Chiefs’ decision as his decision. I like Tershawn Wharton as a pass-rushing option — he’s in line to return after an ACL cut his 2022 season short.

But the Chiefs need to fill Saunders’ production in the run game. He recorded a tackle on 22% of his snaps against running plays, according to Sharp Football Analysis. That led the team. And then he promptly left the team — and a hole on the defensive line in the process.

4. Edge

You can never have enough of these guys in the rotation, though somehow the Chiefs have gotten by in the Steve Spagnuolo years without having a truly elite guy on the edge, perhaps with the exception of the 2019 playoff run from Frank Clark.

OK, not somehow. Jones is that somehow.

Karlaftis can be a solid contributor. He had 5 1/2 sacks in the final seven games of his rookie season and then added another in the AFC Championship Game. Got better as the season wore on. That’s a good sign.

But the Chiefs released Clark, and 34-year-old Carlos Dunlap remains a free agent. It’s more of a number problem than a production problem. Clark wasn’t as productive as his contract paid. The Chiefs can get better here, and I think they actually already have at the top of the depth chart— Charles Omenihu is an upgrade.

But let’s revert back to that first sentence. You can never have enough of these guys. Omenihu can shift inside on passing downs. A combination of Jones, Karlaftis and Omenihu would set up a heavy dose of one-on-one matchups for the fourth man along the line.