'It’s his quiet confidence': Rondé Barber's versatility, durability impact today's game

Class of 2023 enshrinee Rondé Barber greets the Pro Football Hall of Fame Luncheon Club at Tozzi's on 12th, Monday, March 6, 2023.

Entering the NFL in 1997, Rondé Barber didn't have bold visions of becoming a Hall of Famer.

His outstanding and versatile career, though, made his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame seem inevitable. And he will be in Canton this August for enshrinement as part of the Class of 2023.

“You don’t start playing in the NFL thinking you will get into the Hall of Fame," Barber said. "Then your journey is what it is. You try to enjoy it, but when you get that call to the Hall, it’s unlike any other feeling you could possibly imagine.”

Barber, who played all 16 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will be the fifth player in franchise history to be enshrined. He joins defensive end Lee Roy Selmon (Class of 1995), defensive tackle Warren Sapp (2013), linebacker Derrick Brooks (2014) and safety John Lynch (2021). Barber, Brooks, Lynch and Sapp were leaders on elite Tampa Bay defenses, winning a Super Bowl together.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Rondé Barber reacts during the second half against the Vikings, Oct. 25, 2012, in Minneapolis.

Barber was not an instant star, but always worked hard on his craft. He did his work in a quiet manner, according to his former head coach Tony Dungy, who also is a Hall of Famer.

“For me, it’s his quiet confidence,” Dungy told Buccaneers.com. “(His attitude of) 'I can get this job done. I’m going to very, very good. I’m not going to let anybody else define me. I’m going to define who I am.' That is something we always look for in football players.”

Barber is part of a predominantly defensive Hall of Fame class and is one of the three corners who will be enshrined. One of those corners, Darrelle Revis, was a contemporary Barber has high praise for. Barber studied Revis, and even as a long-time NFL veteran, he tried to emulate his game.

“I’ve been telling him since we kind of connected here that I used to watch his film,” Barber said. “I don’t know if he ever watched my film, but I use to watch his film because of how talented he was on the line of scrimmage. You knew the moniker 'Revis Island,' but to actually watch him doing it from a professional point of view was pretty awesome.”

Class of 2023 enshrinee Rondé Barber answers a question at the Pro Football Hall of Fame during a visit to Canton, Monday, March 6, 2023.

Buccaneers cornerback Rondé Barber runs with a third-quarter interception thrown by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012, in Tampa, Fla.

Rondé Barber set a standard for versatile defensive backs

Barber stood out not only as a cornerback, but as a safety, too.

“The versatility came about because I want to get on the field and because I didn’t play at all my rookie year,” Barber said. “It gave me a platform to jump off of and feeling that disappointment was a real motivating factor (and) led me to become what I eventually became. But our team, Tony (Dungy), Monte (Kiffin), Herm Edwards at the time knew I had a certain skill set that would succeed in the defense they tried to create at the time.”

Former Buccaneers star Rondé Barber smiles as he is inducted in the team's Ring of Honor during halftime of a game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

With his versatility, it led to his productivity. Barber started 215 consecutive regular-season games (224 counting postseason). He finished with 47 interceptions, a Bucs franchise record, and is the only player in NFL history with at least 45 interceptions and 25 sacks. Because he was involved in different blitzing packages, he recorded 28 sacks, second most by an NFL defensive back. He also totaled 1,251 tackles and scored 14 non-offensive touchdowns.

Barber, a three-time All-Pro, ranks fourth in non-offensive TDs in NFL history, sitting behind Devin Hester (20), Deion Sanders (19) and Charles Woodson (17).

Buccaneers cornerback Rondé Barber runs the ball after making an interception in the closing minutes of a game against Saints, Dec. 4, 2005, in Baton Rouge, La.

“We asked him to do a lot of things, and he just continued to work at it and get better,” Brooks said in a tribute video to Barber on Buccaneers.com. “And he went about it in a quiet way. I think that’s one of the things I appreciate about Rondé. He has a humble cockiness.”

In 2002, Barber helped the Buccaneers win their first Super Bowl. During that season, the Bucs were the No. 1 defense in the NFL. He was part of a secondary that allowed only 10 touchdowns. A year before that, the five-time Pro Bowler led the league with 10 interceptions.

Buccaneers defensive back Rondé Barber waves the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a Super Bowl 37 victory celebration in Tampa, Fla., Jan. 27, 2003. The Buccaneers won their first Super Bowl, defeating the Oakland Raiders 48-21 the previous night in San Diego.

Rondé Barber is the twin brother with Hall of Fame bragging rights over Tiki Barber

Rondé and Tiki Barber are inseparable.

The twins shared the same room growing up in Blacksburg, Virginia. They were teammates through their college years at the University of Virginia, starring on opposite sides of the ball. Today, the brothers team up to publish children's books.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Rondé Barber, left, greets his twin brother New York Giants running back Tiki Barber following the NFL Pro Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12, 2006 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.

They also were competitive and pushed each other, as both became NFL stars. Tiki will be Rondé's presenter at the enshrinement.

“We never talked about the Hall of Fame,” Rondé said. “When I retired, it was a little bit more of a reality that I will get there one day. He knew that I will say that, but he knew I had a Hall of Fame career. I certainly thought that I did, but you never know, it’s a process.”

The bond between twins is unbreakable.



Which is why when it came time for the Class of 2023’s @rondebarber to select his Hall of Fame Presenter, he chose his twin brother, @TikiBarber. pic.twitter.com/OCxJK3nxh8 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) March 6, 2023

Tiki played 10 seasons for the New York Giants and retired in 2006 as the franchise's career rushing leader. He is the only player in NFL history to surpass 10,000 rushing yards, 5,000 receiving yards and 1,000 return yards. Rondé believes Tiki could join him in the Hall eventually and is not bashful in advocating for his brother. And he is excited to share this moment with his twin brother as his presenter.

Buccaneers free safety Ronde Barber waits in the tunnel before a game Dec. 23, 2012, in Tampa, Fla.

"He’ll probably outdo me,” Rondé said. “He’s a great speaker. He’s more affable than he puts on, but it’ll definitely be an emotional moment. I actually can’t wait for it.

“I’m excited for it. You can never be ready for that, but for everything coming our way, you just take it in stride and enjoy it.”

More: 'We wish our dads were here to experience it': Lots of emotions for Coryell, Riley families

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Rondé Barber changes the dynamics of versatile defensive backs in NFL