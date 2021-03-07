Quiet Canes wake up with vengeance, pound three consecutive home runs to win series

It seemed as if the Miami Hurricanes were taking a long, leisurely nap on a lazy Sunday afternoon at North Carolina State in Raleigh, when a massive alarm clock must have sounded in the sixth inning.

That’s when the Hurricanes, at that point down 3-0, sent 11 men to the plate and pounded out five runs — including three consecutive home runs by Anthony Vilar, Yohandy Morales and Adrian Del Castillo — for five runs and an eventual 6-4 victory.

Morales, a 6-3, 199-pound true freshman who leads Miami in hitting (.368), smacked another home run in the seventh to seal the eventual victory. Morales, whose father Andy was a member of the Cuban National team and played in the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox organizations, is out of Miami Braddock High and was 3 for 4 Sunday.

UM (5-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference)‘s sixth-inning home runs began with Vilar’s shot to right field that scored Jordan Lala, who had walked. They continued with Morales’ solo blast to center and concluded with Del Castillo’s booming solo blast down the right-field line.

NC State fell to 4-6 and 1-5.

The Hurricanes, ranked as high as No. 1 in the nation after their opening weekend series win against the Florida Gators two weeks ago, came into the game ranked as high as No. 6 by Baseball America.

But after falling in two of three games to Virgina Tech a week ago, UM coach Gino DiMare knew his Hurricanes were struggling.

“We gotta start getting going and playing better baseball — consistent baseball,’’ DiMare said during a zoom videoconference going into the NC State series. “It is what it is. But you know, we’re fortunate that we’re ranked pretty well in a lot of the polls. We’re not playing like that right now. We’re not playing like a top-10 team.”

The Canes return to Mark Light Field for a Tuesday game against FAU.

Reliever Anthony Arguelles (3-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the victory, with Carson Palmquist pitching two scoreless innings for his fourth save.

This story will be updated.