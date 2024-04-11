Quickley, Raptors to visit Adebayo, Heat

Toronto Raptors (25-55, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (44-36, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat host Immanuel Quickley and the Toronto Raptors.

The Heat are 30-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami has an 8-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Raptors are 18-32 against conference opponents. Toronto has a 5-10 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Heat average 109.9 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 118.7 the Raptors give up. The Raptors average 112.6 points per game, 4.1 more than the 108.5 the Heat allow to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Raptors won the last matchup 121-97 on Jan. 18. Gary Trent Jr. scored 28 points to help lead the Raptors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adebayo is averaging 19.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and four assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 15.8 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Gradey Dick is scoring 8.4 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Raptors. Quickley is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 113.1 points, 43.8 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.7 points per game.

Raptors: 2-8, averaging 108.6 points, 39.9 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.8 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Terry Rozier: out (neck), Josh Richardson: out for season (shoulder), Duncan Robinson: out (facet).

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: out (finger), Chris Boucher: out (knee), Scottie Barnes: out (hand), Gary Trent Jr.: out (back), Kelly Olynyk: out (rest), Bruce Brown: out (knee), RJ Barrett: out (knee), Jontay Porter: out (personal reasons), D.J. Carton: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.