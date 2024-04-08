Quickley and the Raptors host conference foe Indiana

Indiana Pacers (45-34, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (25-53, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pacers -7.5; over/under is 239

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers take on Immanuel Quickley and the Toronto Raptors in Eastern Conference action Tuesday.

The Raptors are 18-30 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 2.9.

The Pacers have gone 30-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana has a 6-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Raptors' 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 10.7 per game the Pacers give up. The Pacers average 122.7 points per game, 4.1 more than the 118.6 the Raptors give up.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Feb. 27 the Raptors won 130-122 led by 24 points from RJ Barrett, while Bennedict Mathurin scored 34 points for the Pacers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly Olynyk is scoring 9.6 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 15.9 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 20.1 points and 10.9 assists for the Pacers. Myles Turner is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 2-8, averaging 105.3 points, 38.1 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.8 points per game.

Pacers: 7-3, averaging 121.8 points, 41.8 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: out (finger), Chris Boucher: out (knee), Scottie Barnes: out (hand), Jontay Porter: out (personal reasons), D.J. Carton: out (ankle).

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.