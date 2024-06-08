Quick-witted Joe Ingles brought perspective to upstart Magic

Whether or not Joe Ingles was on the court, it was hard to find the Magic forward not speaking his mind to a teammate, coach, opponent or even an official on any given night during his first season in Orlando.

Sometimes the 10-year veteran would share something he spotted in an opposing team’s defense and offer advice to coach Jamahl Mosley.

Other times, Ingles would poke fun at a situation with a joke to ease the tension and bring a smile to those around him.

Regardless, the 36-year-old, who already had 50 playoff games under his belt, brought perspective and much-needed experience to an otherwise young Magic squad while helping Orlando return to the postseason for the first time since 2020.

“I’ve been lucky to be around a long time on different teams in different countries and all over the place,” Ingles said recently. “It is unique to have a group of guys that genuinely care about each other, want the best for each other and want to see other guys succeed, and not just off the court.

“When you get on the court, you can see that,” he added. “It’s pretty obvious to see the camaraderie and not just with the players but the coaching staff we have, the front office and everyone in this building.”

Known for his sharpshooting, Ingles’ 43.5% from 3-point range led the Magic and was tied for fifth league-wide for players with at least 161 attempts.

But those long-range tries were the fewest of his career in a single season and marked the first time he didn’t crack at least 200. He also missed 14 games because of a left ankle sprain; 13 (Dec. 17-Jan. 9) for the injury and one more (Jan. 13) because of maintenance.

Although Ingles didn’t shoot at a high volume, he certainly knew which looks were his bread and butter.

Of his 161 attempts, 77.6% came from above the break (any 3 not taken from the corners). Among all forwards in the NBA with at least 125 attempts of above the break 3s, Ingles’ 42.4% success rate was second best.

That allowed him to help the spread floor and make proper reads to find cutting teammates. Often directing traffic for Orlando’s second unit, his 3.0 assists were third most for the Magic.

Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. proved efficient despite left-hand injury

“There’s a lot of individualized things that push guys in different ways, and to have a young group that cares about each other and wants the best for each other is pretty special,” Ingles said. “I’m glad as an old man I got to experience that with these guys.”

Orlando now has decision to make about Ingles, who is set to represent Australia later this summer in what would be his fifth Olympics.

The Magic face a June 29 deadline to either pick up or decline the club option for the second of his two-year, $22 million deal he signed last offseason.

Ingles, who spent the first eight years of his career with Utah, made it clear he enjoyed his time here and views the franchise as an alluring location for free agents.

“I didn’t know much about Orlando before, especially being in the West for so long,” he said. “Since being here and getting into the community and being around the guys, we’ve loved as a family living here. I don’t why it wouldn’t be attractive.

“You get to live here in [the] winter and play golf. It’s a wonderful place.”

Jason Beede can be reached at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com