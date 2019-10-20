Quick whistle by officials wipes out an amazing Deshaun Watson play

Deshaun Watson’s best play this season didn’t even count.

It probably should have. Watson escaped from one sack attempt by the Indianapolis Colts, then another. A defender was holding onto the Houston Texans quarterback for dear life while another converged when Watson somehow found DeAndre Hopkins over the middle. It looked like perhaps the best touchdown highlight of the season so far.

Alas, the officials had an early whistle. They said Watson was in the grasp and ended the play. Instead of an amazing touchdown, Justin Houston had a 9-yard sack. Watson isn’t often animated on the field, but he rushed to the official to argue the call.

The Texans settled for a field goal on the next play. The Colts maintained a 7-6 lead, and then increased it to 14-6 on their next drive.

The quick whistle was costly, and cost us all a great highlight.

Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans had an amazing touchdown taken off the board due to an in-the-grasp call. (Getty Images)

