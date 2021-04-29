Quick thoughts on rift between Packers and Aaron Rodgers

A rift exists between the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers. According to Adam Schefter and Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Rodgers is frustrated with the organization and no longer wants to play for the Packers.

Here are some quick thoughts on the drama between quarterback and team:

– The Packers did what they thought was best to protect the future of the organization last April when they traded up to get Jordan Love, but they created this mess.

– It’s impossible not to think back to Rodgers’ “threw a wrench in some desired timelines” comment on “The Pat McAfee Show.” It was such a subtle shot at the Packers. He’s been very good at saying the right things since the Love pick was made, but that was a telling comment in hindsight.

– It sure feels like this situation is approaching a fork in the road: either Rodgers goes, or Love goes. And soon.

– You have to wonder if Rodgers wants out for a bunch of reasons. He lives in Southern California. He’s marrying an actress. He wants to host “Jeopardy!” He’s 0-for-4 in his last four NFC title games. His successor is waiting in the wings. His deal doesn’t have guaranteed money past this year. Maybe the relationship with the Packers has just run its course in his mind, and he’s trying to accelerate the departure he can see coming.

– The contract part is possibly the most important to figuring this out. The Packers didn’t touch his deal despite needing the salary cap space. Which side didn’t want to do the extension? Is an extension still on the table?

– The trade is not an easy one to complete financially.

– Rodgers going nuclear now certainly complicates his departure process. The Packers, if comfortable trading Rodgers, would want a ton of high draft picks in return, especially this year. He dropped this bomb on draft day. Maybe he knows the compensation on the table and wants to push the Packers into doing something right now.

– Who knows how this situation is rectified. Maybe trade Love, throw a lot of money Rodgers’ way and a couple of specific draft picks made for the offense? That would be a huge sacrifice from the Packers.

– Obviously, a trade isn’t guaranteed. Both sides have some leverage here. Rodgers is under contract for the next three years, but quarterbacks have more and more power these days. That’s especially true for the MVP. Russell Wilson wanted out of Seattle but he’s still a Seahawk. It’s still possible this is a leverage play from Rodgers to get exactly what he wants.

– The Packers jumped through a lot of hoops to bring back the team that was a few bad plays away from playing in the Super Bowl last year. That clearly didn’t do much for the quarterback.

– If Love is the starter in 2021, he’ll have a strong cast of pieces around him, especially for a young quarterback. Elite receiver. Terrific one-two punch at running back. Potentially great offensive line. A quarterback-friendly offense. A smart and young playcaller and designer. And the Packers could add weapons or offensive line help in this draft.

– The Broncos make a ton of sense as a trade partner. In the AFC. Have assets. The new GM (George Paton, former Vikings executive) needs a quarterback. The Broncos once made a big move for Peyton Manning and won a Super Bowl.