Quick thinking by Fox avoids cheeky situation in Saints-Rams

It’s a hazard we all face every day at work: You’re just going about your day, doing your job, and suddenly someone pulls down your pants on national TV. Don’t you hate when that happens?

Early in Sunday’s NFC championship, Saints receiver Michael Thomas caught a short pass and began to turn upfield. The Rams’ Aqib Talib wrapped up Thomas and began to bring him down … or, at least, bring his pants down. And apparently, a Fox Sports producer decided that a wide receiver’s end would be a little much for the national viewing audience, and cut away quickly to an external shot of the Superdome.

Look, you’d probably be just fine if you caught a glimpse of an NFL player’s bare back end. But it’s good to know Fox is looking out for America’s morals, just in case.

Michael Thomas, pictured here last week, had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction on Sunday. (Getty)

