Quick takes from Packers’ blowout win over Bears on ‘SNF’

The Green Bay Packers delivered a decisive win over the visiting Chicago Bears on Sunday night at Lambeau Field, using four touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers and a defensive touchdown to secure an important win in the NFC North race.

The Packers, now 8-3, sent the Bears, now 5-6, to their fifth-straight defeat and widened their lead in the division to three games after 12 weeks.

Here are some quick takes from the Packers’ 41-25 win:

– Energy was an issue in the two previous home games. It was not an issue Sunday night. The Packers came out flying in primetime against a division rival.

– Matt LaFleur dialed up awesome stuff from start to finish. The run game neutralized the Bears linebackers early, and the passing game often created wide open receivers. Aaron Rodgers played great, but it’s going to be fun to go back and look at all the different play designs creating the big plays. LaFleur was always one step ahead of Chuck Pagano.

– Three of Rodgers’ four touchdown passes came off of play-action.

– The Packers used a ton of jet motion early, helping create big running lanes and power the fast start. The motion causes hesitation at the second level and can really create leverage for blockers. The Packers used it early and often to make life more difficult on Roquan Smith and Danny Trevathan.

– Rashan Gary started over Preston Smith, who responded with his most impactful game of the season. Gary earned the start, and the Packers have to love the way Smith reacted to the situation.

– The Packers offense was nearly perfect on third down and in the red zone against the NFL’s best defense on third down and in the red zone. A situationally dominant performance.

– Darnell Savage was overdue for a turnover in 2020. He used his speed to intercept two errant passes from Mitchell Trubisky.

– The three takeaways from the Packers turned into 21 points, including the fumble return for a touchdown by Preston Smith. Rodgers threw touchdown passes on the drives right after both of Trubisky’s interceptions.

– Kevin King and Raven Greene made an important play early when they combined to break up a third-down throw to Allen Robinson in the end zone. The play forced a field goal after the Packers gave up a long run on the second play of the Bears’ opening drive.

– Robert Tonyan caught Rodgers’ fourth and final touchdown pass, and he also converted a pair of fourth downs. The Packers were 3-for-3 on fourth down.

– The Packers center Corey Linsley and right guard Lucas Patrick to injuries. Something to monitor going into next week’s visit from the Philadelphia Eagles. Elgton Jenkins played center, Jon Runyan played left guard, Billy Turner moved into right guard and Rick Wagner played right tackle.

– Equanimeous St. Brown flashed. Both of his catches gained first downs, including a 24-yarder on third down.

– Guessing the defense won’t be pleased with the finish in the fourth quarter. Passive coverage, which was fine given the score, but the pass-rush hardly affected Trubisky in the fourth quarter.

– The Packers now have a three-game lead in the NFC North with five games to go.

– The win was the Packers’ 100th over the Bears in the all-time series.