Quick takes from Packers’ 30-16 win over Eagles

Zach Kruse
·3 min read

The Green Bay Packers got three touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers and a late touchdown run from Aaron Jones to beat the Philadelphia Eagles by a 30-16 final score on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Here are some quick takes from the Packers’ win:

– The Eagles were the aggressor early, and they threatened a late comeback, but there was a sizable gap in talent and overall execution between these two teams for most of the contest. The Packers averaged 2.5 more yards per play.

– The offensive line was shuffled again, but it also performed well once again. Aaron Rodgers was only sacked twice, and one was his fault. The Packers handed a deep and talented defensive line just fine, gaining nearly 450 yards of total offense.

– Carson Wentz looks like a broken quarterback, likely the accumulation of too many hits and sacks. The Packers had him seeing and feeling the rush early and from there, it was all over. Mike Pettine’s defense delivered four first-half sacks. The Eagles replaced him with rookie Jalen Hurts in the second half.

– The 10-minute lull in the fourth quarter was ugly from all three phases. Two three-and-outs from the offense. A 73-yard touchdown drive allowed by the defense. And a 73-yard punt return for a touchdown given up by the special teams. How does this team just disappear for stretches?

– Aaron Rodgers was dialed in for much of the game. He found the plus matchups and delivered accurately, especially in the first half. For the 11th time this season, he had multiple touchdown passes and a passer rating over 100.0. Another MVP-level performance.

Davante Adams made easy work of his one-on-one matchup with Darius Slay, who eventually departed the game. Watching 17 play the position is a treat every week. He went over 1,000 receiving yards this season and tied his career-high with 13 touchdown catches.

– What a special, special run by Aaron Jones. Burst through the hole, shake a tackle or two at the second level, and then find the end zone. And a bunch of teammates were all downfield helping block. Awesome touchdown. Dagger.

– The first target for Marquez Valdes-Scantling since the overtime fumble in Indianapolis was a drop on a well-thrown ball from Rodgers. It would have been a completion of at least 50 yards. The drop Sunday was similar to his drop in Week 1 in Minnesota.

– The Packers finished with a season-high seven sacks. It was a collective effort. Kingsley Keke had 2.0, Za’Darius Smith had 1.5, Rashan Gary had 1.5, Dean Lowry had 1.0, Preston Smith had 0.5 and Raven Greene had 0.5.

– Za’Darius Smith has 10.5 sacks this season and 24 sacks in his first 28 regular-season games with the Packers.

– Preston Smith’s pressure forced Darnell Savage’s late pick. It was a great hands catch by Savage.

– Tyler Ervin left with an ankle injury and didn’t return. The Packers are going to need Tavon Austin. Ervin can’t stay healthy.

– JK Scott isn’t even capable of attempting a tackle.

– The Packers scored 30 points for the ninth time in 12 games.

– The Packers scored 376 points in 16 games last season. They have 379 in 12 games this season.

– The Saints didn’t lose, but the Seahawks did. It could be a two-team race for the top spot in the NFC.

