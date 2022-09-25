Quick takeaways from the Lions Week 3 loss to the Vikings

The first business trip of the 2022 season did not end well for the Detroit Lions. A late collapse cost the Lions a potential road win and instead sends them back to Detroit with a 1-2 record after the 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The lasting memory for everyone will be coach Dan Campbell’s terrible decision to try a late field goal instead of going for it on 4th-and-4 from the Vikings’ 36-yard line. Campbell admitted after the game he “hates the decision” and felt like it cost his players a win, and he’s right.

However, there were a lot of other things that went on during the game, both positive and negative for Detroit. Here’s some of what I took away from watching the game in real-time.

Early momentum was all Detroit

The Lions came out like a team worthy of being in a first-place battle. After the two teams traded missed field goals on their opening possessions, Detroit scored touchdowns on consecutive drives.

The Lions sandwiched the two impressive drives around a nice defensive possession to seize an early 14-0 lead. Touchdowns by T.J. Hockenson and Jamaal Williams cashed in red zone possessions nicely and extended Detroit’s streak of quarters with a touchdown scored to 17.

Detroit was making the needed plays through the first few possessions, while the Vikings were a step slower in the early going. It didn’t translate into a bigger lead, unfortunately. And that would come back to haunt the Lions.

Fourth down aggression (mostly) overcomes third down incompetence

The Lions offense was consistently dreadful on third downs. Detroit converted just one of its seven attempts in the first half on third down. But Dan Campbell was aggressive with his offense. They went for it on fourth down so often that punter Jack Fox didn’t have an attempt at the half.

Detroit converted four of their first five fourth-down conversion attempts in the game. Two of them turned into big gains for the offense thanks in part to the defense selling out to stop the quick-hitting play.

They went to the well once too often, failing on fourth-down attempt No. 6 when Jamaal Williams got swallowed up on 4th-and-1 with just under four minutes to play. The Minnesota defense was ready and waiting, and the Lions’ grip on the game slipped away right there.

Detroit went 3-for-16 on third down conversion attempts for the game.

Amani Oruwariye and Mike Hughes won't like the film study

Amani Oruwariye returned from missing Week 2 with a back injury to start at outside cornerback for the Lions. Mike Hughes returned to Minnesota, the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, as the Lions’ starting slot corner.

It was not a happy return for either Detroit defensive back.

Outside of CB Jeff Okudah largely locking down star Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson (three catches for 14 yards on six passing targets), the Lions coverage was largely inept. Oruwariye was flat-out abused by the combination of K.J. Osborn and Adam Thielen. The duo combined for 11 catches and 134 yards, each scoring a TD.

Oruwariye was flagged five different times for various fouls in coverage. And it could have been more had the officials not been lenient. Hughes couldn’t keep up with Vikings TE Ben Ellefson on a simple crossing route, then got torched for big gains and touchdowns (plural) late with his inability to either stay on his feet or anticipate a route.

Top 3 stars of the game

Always bitter to do this in a loss, especially one the Lions gave away late, but several Lions had impressive outings in Minnesota.

3rd star: Jeff Okudah – held All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson in check

2nd star: Josh Reynolds – six catches for 96 yards

1st star: Jamaal Williams – 87 rushing yards on 20 carries and two TDs, plus two catches for 20 yards

Quick hits

–Safety Tracy Walker left early with a non-contact leg injury and was quickly ruled out. After the game, coach Campbell indicated it did not look promising for Walker.

–The Lions scored touchdowns in each of the first three quarters to extend their streak to 17 straight quarters with a touchdown. Alas, the streak ended in the fourth quarter.

–I applaud the decision to start Evan Brown at RG over Logan Stenberg, who had badly struggled in pass protection in the last two games. Need to do film study but it looked like Brown was solid upon first watch.

–The run defense struggled with the power of Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison between the tackles. Minnesota’s interior offensive line consistently won the battles inside, as did right tackle Brian O’Neill against rookie DE Aidan Hutchinson.

–Jared Goff’s first three quarters were about as good as the Lions should expect from their QB. He was 22-of-32 for 237 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions at the end of the third quarter. At least two of the misses were intentional throwaways to escape a sack and another was a drop by D’Andre Swift.

–The pass rush generated some pressures but only got home once, an Alex Anzalone blitz that caught Kirk Cousins dumbfounded. Felt like the edges (Hutchinson, Charles Harris, Austin Bryant) got forced high around the ring too often.

