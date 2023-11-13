Quick takeaways from the Lions last-second road win over the Chargers

What a Sunday afternoon for the Detroit Lions! Dan Campbell’s Lions traveled to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and treated the boisterous Detroit fans in attendance, not to mention everyone watching around the country, to a thrilling 41-38 win over the Chargers.

If you like offense, this was a great game. The Lions gained 533 yards, picked up 23 first downs and scored seven times, including Riley Patterson’s game-winning field goal on the game’s final play. Aficionados of defense didn’t have nearly so much to like, but that’s what sometimes happens with two gifted QBs behind talented offensive lines go to battle.

Here’s some of what stood out from the initial watching of Sunday’s big Lions win over the Chargers.

Offensive line dominated

Prior to the game, I opined that the Chargers defensive line was the best the Lions would see all season. Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Morgan Fox and Tuli Tuipulotu all had at least four sacks entering the game, and the Chargers were top-5 in both QB pressures and tackles-for-loss through Week 9.

Against the Lions, that impressive line combined for seven total tackles, four by Mack, including a (really nice) TFL. They did not record a single sack. Moreover, they recorded exactly one combined QB hurry on Jared Goff (also by Mack).

The Lions offensive line was phenomenal. Back intact on the interior, OL coach Hank Fraley’s unit played a spectacular game. Gaining over 530 yards against that defensive front, without as much as one QB hit the entire game, is a testament to how great the Lions offensive line played in L.A.

Red zone issues

The Lions offense had more difficulties in the red zone than they should once again. Detroit came up empty on two 1st-and-goal situations in the first half, giving away valuable potential points. One gets an asterisk for a Jameson Williams touchdown being wiped out on a very iffy penalty on Taylor Decker, but the execution inside the opposing 20 is just not as sharp.

Going into the game, we knew the Chargers red zone offense was going to be a problem for Detroit. Sure enough, Justin Herbert was magnificent inside the Lions’ 20. Los Angeles was a perfect 3-for-3 in scoring TDs in the red zone.

It’s a dangerous way to operate, one the Lions — both offense and defense — need to improve if they want to avoid late-game drama in a game they should have won by double-digits.

Overcoming 3rd quarter blues

The first possession after halftime for each team was nothing short of embarrassing for the Lions. Both the offense and the defense looked rough coming out of the locker room.

Thankfully, the Lions offense awakened for a scoring drive on the second possession of the quarter. The 7-play, 75-yard scoring jaunt was keyed by relying on Amon-Ra St. Brown and not getting away from the concepts that had been successful in the first half.

Alas, the Chargers offense ran roughshod over the Detroit defense. Herbert completed 9-of-12 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown, while the Chargers also rushed for 52 more on just eight carries in the quarter.

This is another area where the Chargers deserve some credit for playing well–especially Herbert. He’s a very good quarterback and he was on fire in the entire second half. But the Lions coming out flat from halftime remains an issue for Dan Campbell & crew to improve.

3 stars of the game

3rd star: RB David Montgomery – 116 yards on 12 carries, including a 75-yard TD run

2nd star: QB Jared Goff – 23-of-33 passing for 333 yards, 2 TDs and no turnovers

1st star: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown – 8 catches on 9 targets for a career-best 156 yards and a TD

Honorable mentions: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, RT Penei Sewell, LG Jonah Jackson, K Riley Patterson and LB Alex Anzalone

Quick hits

–Detroit racked up 177 rushing yards in the first half, to 33 for the Chargers. Some of that credit goes to the Lions WRs and TEs for their second-level blocking. It was outstanding.

–The Lions registered five QB hits in the game; Aidan Hutchinson got three and Alex Anzalone the other two. One of Anzalone’s produced the game’s only takeaway, a Kerby Joseph INT on a great toe-tapping sideline catch. I’m not sure any other Lions player had a single pass rush win the entire game. Check that; Alim McNeill had a nice one. One…

–Loved Dan Campbell going for the 4th-and-2 on the final drive instead of attempting a longer field goal. No doubt about that one.

–I don’t think Aaron Glenn called a great defense to combat Herbert and Keenan Allen. I also don’t think that’s a very easy task, not with the ancillary weapons and a very good Chargers OL. The pressure worked early, but the Chargers adjusted and Glenn subsequently did not. The Chargers moved Allen around the formation and in motion expertly, making it very hard to key on him without allowing Herbert other wide open options.

–Two defensive pass interference calls against the Lions were smart choices by the defenders to commit the penalty. Cam Sutton had one, and Jerry Jacobs had another where they each were flat-out beaten for surefire touchdowns if they didn’t commit the fouls. Sutton’s DPI in the end zone was not one of those.

–Long snapper Jake McQuaide was perfect in the game and he’s not even officially on the active roster. The vet, who played for the Rams in that stadium for years, was a practice squad elevation for the game.

–Malcolm Rodriguez was on the field as both FB and LB. His block on Joey Bosa on an early TD run was the best fullback block by a Lions player I can recall since Cory Schlesinger was breaking facemasks.

–Jameson Williams was robbed of a touchdown on a very shaky illegal block penalty against Taylor Decker. Every Lions fan alive has seen the Packers get away with that exact block and concept in every game over the last 25 years. Repeatedly. Very odd choice of enforcement in a game where the officials largely let the lines (for both teams) play beyond the margins of the rulebook.

–Jamo’s block on the long Montgomery TD run was outstanding. That entire play might be my favorite Lions highlight of the season.

–I know Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are considered CBS’s top broadcast crew, but they did not have a good game call. It might have been the least-prepared, poorest-researched game broadcast for the Lions all year.

–Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs both brilliantly sold the play-fake on the TD pass to Brock Wright. Perfect touch throw by Goff after the fake, too. Artwork.

–The Lions are the only 7-2 team in the NFC. They’ve beaten the only 7-2 team in the AFC, the Chiefs.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire