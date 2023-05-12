Quick takeaways from the Detroit Lions schedule in 2023

The NFL’s schedule release extravaganza revealed the full slate of the Detroit Lions games for the 2023 season.

From the opener on September 7th through the finale in the first weekend in January, the Lions get 17 chances to prove they can build upon the momentum from a great finish in 2022. Based on a quick study of the docket, it’s not going to be easy.

Here are a few quick, initial takeaways from the Lions schedule for the upcoming season.

Get used to Thursdays

The Lions will play three games on Thursdays, starting with the very first one.

Week 1 – at Kansas City

Week 4 – at Green Bay

Week 12 – Green Bay (Thanksgiving)

Detroit is used to playing the early game on Thanksgiving. The other two are on Thursday nights, which is a big variable thrown into the schedule. It might actually be an advantage after Week 1, having the extra time off. But the short preparation week to travel to Green Bay is a suboptimal development in Week 4.

Divisional overload late

Five of the final eight games are against NFC North foes. That divisional string kicks off in Ford Field on in Week 11 against Chicago.

The Lions don’t play the defending division champs, the Minnesota Vikings, until Week 16. Playing the Vikings two times in the final three weeks is a ver interesting wrinkle in the 2023 schedule, one neither team is likely too fond of.

Detroit’s only divisional game before the Week 9 bye comes in Week 4 at Green Bay.

Early schedule seems manageable

The Lions will play the first six games without projected starting WR Jameson Williams due to his gambling-related suspension. Fortunately, the schedule in those games isn’t too foreboding, especially after the Chiefs are out of the way in Week 1.

Weeks 2 and 3 are home games against Seattle and Atlanta, which look initially like quality opponents but are winnable games. Going to Green Bay is never easy, but the Lions have shown they can win in Lambeau Field against what looked like a better Packers team back in January.

The Lions figure to be favored in Week 5 at home against Carolina, and the Week 6 trip to Tampa Bay doesn’t seem as difficult with Baker Mayfield at QB instead of Tom Brady for the Buccaneers.

Playoffs likely decided in a tough final 3 weeks

The Lions are currently favored to win the NFC North, but they’ll have to earn it late. The final three games are arguably the most difficult set on the schedule.

An away-and-home duel with the Vikings is sandwiched around a road trip to what looks like a very good Dallas team. Minnesota deserves respect for their NFC North champion status a year ago, even if they got there with an unusually awesome record in close games. The Cowboys figure to be playing for playoff merit in Week 17 as well.

Perfect bye week

The Lions get their week off in Week 9, the dead middle of the season. It’s a nice change after drawing an early bye (Week 6) in 2022.

Detroit also had a Week 9 bye in 2021, the first season under head coach Dan Campbell. The Lions tied Pittsburgh in the following game, the first non-loss of the Campbell era. Detroit had Week 5 byes in both 2019 and 2020.

