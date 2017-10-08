Quick takeaways from Charlotte: What is and isn't a caution?

Consider our Takeaways feature to be the home of our random and sometimes intelligent musings. Sometimes the post may have a theme. Sometimes it may just be a mess of unrelated thoughts. Make sure you tweet us your thoughts after the race or email your post-race rants via the link in the signature line below.

• Let’s repeat this sentence for the millionth time: The only thing consistent in NASCAR is inconsistency.

Saturday night in the Xfinity Series, Michael Annett spun late in the race in front of oncoming cars. He didn’t hit anything, but it seemed reasonable that Annett would draw a caution from race control. After all, he could have gotten clobbered and a bunch of cars had to slow to avoid him.

(Via NBC) More

But it wasn’t a caution.

If Annett had spun ahead of no one, the decision makes a ton of sense. But he didn’t, and NASCAR race control elected to keep the race — won by Alex Bowman — going. OK, great. Was this a harbinger of things to come in Sunday’s Cup Series race?

Hardly.

Kyle Busch clipped the wall and didn’t even do a 90-degree turn in the first half of Sunday’s race and NASCAR called a caution.

(via NBC) More

Then with about 50 laps to go, Busch spun in a similar fashion to Annett while not as close to other cars as Annett was.