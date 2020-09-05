Quick takeaways from the Chargers’ initial 53-man roster

The Los Angeles Chargers released their initial 53-man roster on Saturday afternoon.
Here are some quick takeaways from things that stood out on the first roster:
- The Chargers elected to not carry a fullback on the roster, even after coach Anthony Lynn said that there would be one to fill the void of Derek Watt. Gabe Nabers and Bobby Holly showed promise during camp, but instead, the team chose to release both of them. It’s likely at least one will end up on the practice squad.
- The Chargers chose to roll with four tight ends, rather than three. Both Donald Parham and Stephen Anderson have a spot, joining Hunter Henry and Virgil Green. With the new offensive scheme, we could see a lot more two-three tight end sets, which could explain the decision to release both fullbacks, as they would have a similar role in the blocking department.
- It was only a matter of time to see how the wide receiver room would shape up. Darius Jennings was one of the more surprising cuts. He was fighting for one of the final spots, but the team chose to roll with Jason Moore, who could fill in for Mike Williams if he is unable to play Week 1.
- With Derwin James sent to the injured reserve, they have four safeties – Rayshawn Jenkins, Nasir Adderley, Desmond King and Alohi Gilman. I wouldn’t be surprised if they look to see a free agent for cheap for depth purposes, such as recently released Jaylen Watkins, who formerly played with the Bolts.
- Tevaughn Campbell was the surprise player who made the 53-man roster. Campbell wasn’t a big-name player, but he has some experience on the active roster. The former CFL standout could provide depth in the secondary and a serviceable player on special teams.