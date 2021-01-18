Quick takeaways from the Browns’ AFC divisional round loss to the Chiefs

The fantastic ride that was the Cleveland Browns 2020 season came to an unwanted end on Sunday. The Browns fell, 22-17, to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC’s divisional round contest.

Cleveland was mere inches away from pulling off the improbable upset, but the Chiefs were just a little better at making the key plays at the key times.

Here are a few quick observations from watching the game in real-time.

Big players didn't make enough big plays

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Chubb put three passes on the ground. All the drops were on sharp deliveries from Baker Mayfield. Chubb ran very well after halftime but the drops early on hurt. Jarvis Landry tried to redeem himself with a touchdown on the next Browns drive, but his lack of effort on the Tyrann Mathieu interception was unacceptable. Landry stood and waited for Mayfield's throw to get to him instead of attacking the ball. He also stood still after Mathieu made the catch instead of trying to make a tackle or offer pursuit help. He dropped another pass that nearly resulted in another Mathieu pick, too. Denzel Ward had a couple of chances to get a hand on a Chiefs pass but it just didn't happen. the same was true with Myles Garrett and Adrian Clayborn on some early sack opportunities. Garrett did land one late and Clayborn sparked the defense with a tremendous read and violent tackle on a screen, but the Browns needed just a little more from the strong D-line, too.

OL injuries continue to rock the Browns

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The injury bug cannot stop biting its unwanted teeth into the Browns offensive line. Left tackle Jedrick Wills left the game on the first offensive play with an ankle injury and never returned. He was replaced by Kendall Lamm ... for a couple of quarters. Then Lamm left the game after suffering an elbow injury of his own in the third quarter. Regular swing tackle Chris Hubbard was lost to injured reserve late in the season. Practice squad elevation Alex Taylor was left on the inactive list. Enter Blake Hance, a reserve guard who was on the Jets' practice squad two weeks ago. For the second week in a row, and at a new position no less, Hance acquitted himself nicely. It's great that Hnace stepped up, but it's rough that he had to once again.

Story continues

The Chiefs speed on offense was a big problem

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest concern for the Browns entering the game was the fantastic speed on offense the Chiefs brought to the table. And the Cleveland defense, while game, just didn't have the speed to stop them. One thing the Chiefs' speed set up was that it dictated the Browns largely play in zone defense in coverage instead of mixing in more man. That negated the ability to bring extra pressure on the quarterback in situations where it might catch either Patrick Mahomes or Chad Henne off guard. It's an area of focus for the offseason for GM Andrew Berry and his scouting staff. The defense, particularly at CB and LB, must get faster and rangier in coverage. The current Browns cast of defensive characters simply cannot keep with the Chiefs of the world, and that's the goal.

The missed call on the Rashard Higgins fumble was a killer

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns were so close to scoring a critical touchdown in the second quarter, but Rashard Higgins lost control of the ball just before he could shove it across the goal line. It's a bad fumble. There is no denying that. Coach Stefanski even addressed it as such in his postgame press conference. While he praised Higgins' competitive drive, Stefanski acknowledged the team has instructed players to not do exactly what Higgins did — for precisely the reason that happened. But the fact it was created by a blatantly illegal hit by Chiefs safety "Dirty Dan" Sorensen, who led with the crown of his helmet into Higgins' helmet to initiate contact. That's an ejectable foul. The fumble does not happen without his obviously illegal hit, period. But the officials did not throw a flag and the ball turned over to the Chiefs.

Quick hits

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Some other quick-hit takeaways from the game.