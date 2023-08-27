Quick starts trigger wins for Addison and Adrian football

A quick start is important in football.

Just ask Addison and Adrian football.

Both the Panthers and Maples were on the scoreboard in the opening minutes of their Week 1 games and went on to win with Addison topping Detroit Voyageur, 50-14, in a storm-shortened game while Adrian beat Ann Arbor Pioneer, 36-30.

Adrian's Isaiah Fox returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown during Friday's game against Ann Arbor Pioneer.

"We're kicking to them and the last thing you want is one of those big plays and (Voyageur is) explosive enough to do it," said Panthers' head coach Josh Lindeman.

Addison didn't give up the big play, Pioneer did however.

The Maples' Isaiah Fox scooped up the kick up, turned, and was off to the races as he hit the edge and took the season's opening kickoff for a touchdown.

Addison's Brandon Peppers returns a fumble for a touchdown during Thursday's game against Detroit Voyageur.

The Panthers, on the third play from scrimmage, got a strip sack and a scoop and score from Brandon Peppers.

"(Fox) really set us up to jump on (Pioneer) right away," said Adrian head coach Joel Pryzgodski. "They were a little shellshocked for two or three minutes there. He has had a phenomenal offseason and had a return last year against Sturgis that turned the game for us. He's a tremendous athlete and better kid and I'm thrilled with the progress he's made."

The Pioneers were rattled. After getting the ball on the ensuing kickoff, the first snap of the game went sailing over quarterback's head and recovered by Chase Henline, who scored moments later to go up 14-0 less than two minutes into the game.

Pioneer would regroup and get back in the game, but the Pioneers never had the ball within a score. Whenever Pioneer got within reach, the Maples answered.

Addison did give up a big play with Voyageur going up 8-6 on an 87-yard touchdown run on the next drive.

But the Panthers had confidence and drove down for a score to take a lead they would never relinquish.

The defense remained confident as well, causing six turnovers as they pulled away for a blowout victory.

"It got us off on the right foot and they kept stumbling over themselves and tripping over themselves," Lindeman said. "It was great that we were able to answer the bell. That was good because it took the momentum right out of what they were doing."

Lindeman said of Peppers' touchdown, it was a play all linemen dream of making.

Well, kick returners dream, too.

"I was thinking about it the entire pregame," Fox said. "To have it happen, it was amazing. A blessing. I saw two guys coming at me full speed, so I knew if I bounced out I would be able to get past them. I saw the gap and hit it. The rest is history."

