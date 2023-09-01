After quick start, offense stalls as UConn falls to NC State in season opener, 24-14

EAST HARTFORD –- The UConn football team gave its largest home crowd since 2013 something to root for in Thursday’s season opener but couldn’t find enough consistency on offense and lost, 24-14, to North Carolina State under the lights at Rentschler Field.

The UConn offense, more diverse with quarterback Joe Fagnano making his debut as a Husky, managed just 113 yards through the air and 160 on the ground. Fagnano finished the game having completed 14 of 26 passes for the 113 yards and accounted for 18 of UConn’s rushing yards. He threw an interception

Bristol native Victor Rosa, who led the team with 11 touchdowns last year, ran nine times for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

Greeted by 36,526 fans as it ran out of the tunnel, UConn got creative on its opening drive of the season. Fagnano completed his first three passes and used his legs to lead the Huskies into Wolfpack territory. The 12-play drive, which featured conversions on both third and fourth down, ended in an 18-yard touchdown from Rosa to put the Huskies up 7-0 early.

NC State responded with a nine-play, 66-yard drive on its first offensive possession that ended with quarterback Brennan Armstrong tricking the defense and running for a 4-yard touchdown himself. The Wolfpack missed a 50-yard field goal early in the second quarter but got one to go from 44 yards as the clock ran out to take a 10-7 lead into the half.

Meanwhile, UConn’s offense went quiet. After their initial score the Huskies punted on four straight drives, only getting into NC State territory once.

NC State’s Delbert Mimms punched in a 1-yard touchdown to cap off a 91-yard drive and extend the lead to 17-7 with 2:22 left in the third quarter. But Rosa, who has an itch for the end zone, needed just one touch to alter the momentum.

Bursting through a wide hole broken open by UConn’s offensive line, Rosa found space on the left sideline and didn’t hit the ground until he was somersaulting into the end zone. His second touchdown of the game brought the Huskies within three, but penalties for excessive celebration and a late hit on the ensuing kickoff helped set up the Wolfpack for a four-play touchdown drive. Armstrong again ran into the end zone, this time from eight yards out to put the final stamp on the scoreboard.

UConn (0-1) will travel to Atlanta for a game against Georgia State on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.