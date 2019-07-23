Quick Slants Podcast: What's the holdup with Tom Brady's contract?

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE

With training camp right around the corner, Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry tell us what we can expect from the Patriots these next few weeks. They also break down the latest information surrounding the Tom Brady contract extension.

(1:42) Tom Brady is heading into his walk year and he has yet to sign an extension, Tom and Phil discuss what this means for the Patriots and what this says about the dynamic between Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft.

(12:06) What would it look like next year for the Patriots if they decided to franchise Tom Brady?

(17:01) What would it take from Tom Brady's end to get the extension done?

(20:47) Phil and Tom pick discuss hot and cold spots on this Patriots team as they head into training camp.

