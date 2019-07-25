Quick Slants Podcast: Training camp begins; What are the Patriots thinking with Danny Etling's transition?

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE

1:11 - Phil Perry and Tom Curran react to the first two days of Patriots training camp and wait for things to ramp up after a slow-paced, pass-heavy start. (Tom isn't pleased with a pair of interruptions).

3:12 - News of the Day: They guys note the absences of David Andrews and Michael Bennett and get into a very heated debate about how whether or not Danny Etling can actually contribute to the Patriots offense as a receiver.

11:33 - Hot and Cold: Jakobi Meyers, Jerod Mayo, N'Keal Harry and Jonathan Jones looked good on day one. Braxton Berrios, Danny Etling and Brian Hoyer - not so much.

18:40 - Dig Deep: The Packers apparently showed interest in trading defensive tackle Mike Daniels to the Patriots, but it didn't happen. How would he have fit into the Patriots defense?

23:36 - Also, Bill Belichick was asked about Nick Caserio's role in the organization. Should the Patriots have him deeply involved in team decisions if he's likely to leave after this season?

