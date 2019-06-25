Quick Slants The Podcast: Tom E. Curran politely questions Chris Simms on his ABSURD ranking of Tom Brady originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms ranks Tom Brady No. 9 - yes, ninth, among current quarterbacks. Tom E. Curran - very politely - demands an explanation.

3:00 - Chris Simms breaks down why he ranked Tom Brady as the ninth-best QB in the NFL right now.

4:00 - Why is Patrick Mahomes ranked higher than Tom Brady?

8:30 - Tom and Chris debate whether it is Bill Belichick or Tom Brady who makes the Patriots successful.

10:00 - How is Matt Ryan ahead of Brady in Simms' list?

