Quick Slants the Podcast: Tom Brady is taking control of his future

1:49 - Hot off the Press - Tom Curran breaks down the big Tom Brady news from the past few days: the restructuring of his contract and him and Gisele putting their Brookline, Mass., home on the market. The way Tom sees it, there are a few ways it'll go down with Brady at the end of the 2019-20 season and one of them could be a shock to Pats fans.

13:01 - Popped and Dropped - Phil Perry checks in from the Patriots' joint practice with the Lions in Detroit. He goes through the good and the bad of the week so far, including the subpar play of Brady and the tight end group and the success of the defense.

25:13 - Deep Dive - While in Canton for Ty Law's Hall of Fame induction, Tom caught up with Bills reporter and Hall of Fame voter Vic Carucci to talk about the lack of Patriots in the Hall and how voters deal with aging candidates.

