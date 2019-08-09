Quick Slants the Podcast: Stidham and Meyers impress in Patriots dominant preseason opener
It's a big night for a rookie QB and an undrafted rookie wide receiver in the Patriots opener in Detroit.
0:45 - Tom Curran and Phil Perry give their biggest takeaways from the Patriots' 31-3 win over the Detroit Lions in their first preseason game.
2:33 - Popped and Dropped - Tom and Phil take a look at who had shining performances in the game (N'Keal Harry, Chase Winovich, the entire outside linebacker unit and Braxton Berrios) and who had a rough game (Maurice Harris, Joejuan Williams, James Ferentz and Stephen Gostkowski).
13:32 - Bubble Vets - Tom and Phil discuss which veteran players are ''on the bubble" when it comes to making the roster (Ryan Allen, Phillip Dorsett, Elandon Roberts and Duron Harmon).
24:16 - Dig Deep - Tom and Phil zero in on some key topics, including Jarrett Stidham's poise in his big game and if his performance impacts Tom Brady in any way.
29:52 - Should the Patriots have taken N'keal Harry out of the game earlier.
31:55 - Will Jerod Mayo have a bigger role on the coaching staff?
