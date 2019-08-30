Quick Slants The Podcast: With preseason over, Patriots roster-trimming has begun

Is there a second-round problem when it comes to Bill Belichick's picks? Plus, more on the roster as the cuts come down and a look ahead to the opener vs. the Steelers.

3:42 - FIRST QUARTER - With roster cuts coming on Saturday, Tom Curran and Phil Perry discuss the moves made so far by the Patriots, including the trade of Duke Dawson to the Broncos. Do the Pats have an issue evaluating talent in the second round?

17:35 - SECOND QUARTER - Phil and Tom review who popped and who dropped in the Patriots' preseason finale vs. the Giants. With Demaryius Thomas having a huge night, what can we expect out of the receiving corps in New England?

26:07 - THIRD QUARTER - It appears that the backup quarterback job is safely in the hands of Jarrett Stidham. What does this mean for Tom Brady's future with the team?

30:24 - FOURTH QUARTER - Week 1 is quickly approaching and the Steelers will be visiting Foxboro on banner night at Gillette Stadium. Tom and Phil take a very brief look at what to expect from Ben Roethlisberger and the depleted Pittsburgh offense.

