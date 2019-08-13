Quick Slants the Podcast: Pats keep an eye on health, travel to Tennessee for what should be very physical joint practices

What should we expect from the joint practices and second preseason game in Tennessee? Which Patriot will a bigger impact in their first season? Isaiah Wynn or N'Keal Harry? Plus, more on Tom Brady's future.

2:47 - Deep Dive - Phil Perry and Tom E. Curran get into what to expect from the Patriots joint practices with the Titans down in Nashville. They agree that the biggest reason the Pats won Super Bowl LIII was that they stayed healthy and that trend will have to continue.

8:22 - Phil and Tom hit on a couple of players who could have a huge impact in their first season with the Pats: Isaiah Wynn (comeback player of the year?) and N'Keal Harry.

11:33 - Tom catches up with Phillip Dorsett to talk about the way New England's receiving corps is constructed and how he stays motivated when the team has such a versatile group. Tom and Phil discuss where Dorsett fits into the system and how Brady trusts him.

20:53 - With tight end Matt LaCosse going down with an ankle injury, do the Patriots have the worst situation in the league at that position?

Who will prevail as the Patriots punter? (Tom is joined by Ryan Allen)

And has Tom Brady really given any indication that he won't stick around in New England?

