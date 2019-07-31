Quick Slants The Podcast: Are Patriots getting hosed in Canton? Scott Pioli talks dynasty and more

Should the Belichick Era Patriots have more Pro Football Hall of Famers? Ex-Pats personnel man Scott Pioli joins in to talk dynasty and more with Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry.

1:14 - Hot off the Press - Tom asks an important question: Is there a bias against Patriots players being voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame? While Harrison is the newest inductee for New England's hall, it could be an uphill battle for him to get into the big hall.

10:26 - Popped and Dropped - Phil runs through his first projection for the Patriots roster. The tight end position is an enormous question mark, the secondary is solid, Jakobi Meyers and Maurice Harris pop at wide receiver and there's a ton of depth at linebacker.

16:43 - Dig Deep - Tom is joined by former Patriots vice president of player personnel Scott Pioli to talk about Rodney Harrison, the construction of the Pats dynastic roster, the exit of Lawyer Milloy and the continued success of the Patriots.

