Quick Slants the Podcast: Looking towards the future: Is Tennessee an option for Brady? Could Mayo be Belichick's successor?

1:44 - With a scrap breaking out between Stephon Gilmore and A.J. Brown in practice on Thursday, Tom E. Curran joins Phil Perry to talk about how things are heating up down in Nashville.

4:22 - Three first-round receivers on the Patriots roster (Phillip Dorsett, N'Keal Harry and Demaryius Thomas) are down and Tom Brady has to figure out how to drive the offense without them. Brady talks about the group's progression.

12:32 - Watching Marcus Mariota and the Titans offense operate (poorly), Tom realizes how lucky the Patriots are to have Tom Brady, but will Brady decided to stay in New England, or could he join longtime friend Mike Vrabel in Tennessee next season?

20:23 - Brady's pretty confident that he'll play in the Patriots preseason game on Saturday, and talks about doing what's best for the team.

23:32 - If Brady has to one day move on from the Patriots so does Bill Belichick. So who's next in line to be head coach in New England? Tom thinks that Jerod Mayo has a pretty good shot in the future despite only being on the coaching staff for a few months.

