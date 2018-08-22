Quick Slants the Podcast: Jerod Mayo explains why we shouldn't panic about the new NFL helmet rule

On the latest Quick Slants Podcast, Tom Brady's contract adjustment, Phillip Dorsett leaves Tuesday's practice with injury, how Eric Decker can fit in Patriots offense, and much more.

Jerod Mayo talks with Phil Perry about the new NFL rules, and explains why he thinks we should not panic about the helmet rule just yet.

(2:00) What level of concern does Jerod Mayo have with the NFL's new helmet rule

(4:30) Will defenders altering the way they tackle ultimately lead to more injuries?

(7:30) Jerod Mayo reacts to the NFL's new QB protection rule, and how it will impact defenders.

(12:30) Jerod Mayo breaks down Brian Flore's job so far this preseason, and what changes he expects from the Patriots defense this season.

(23:30) How does Jerod Mayo feel about Ja'Whaun Bentley wearing his former number 51, and what are his expectations for Bentley this season?

[embed audio player]

