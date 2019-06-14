Quick Slants Podcast: Going deep on the Patriots-Texans tampering dust-up originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE

(1:00) Tom E. Curran breaks down the events that led to the Patriots filing tampering charges against the Texans.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

(5:00) Going over the history the Patriots have had with tampering charges since the start of their franchise.

(9:00) Why would Nick Caserio want to leave his position with the Patriots?

(11:00) If Nick Caserio gets blocked from going to the Texans, could he return to the Patriots?

(14:00) Phil Perry joins Curran to discuss how recent coaching departures have shown that New England is a tough place to work

(21:30) What conversations happened within the Patriots before deciding to file tampering charges?

(26:00) Who was it that was tampering on the Texans side?

(30:00) How much would the loss of Caserio impact the Patriots this season?

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.