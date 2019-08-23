Quick Slants the Podcast: Brady needs to trust his receivers, no exceptions; Defense looks ready to defend title

Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry have plenty to talk about after the Patriots third preseason game...

0:56 - Curran and Perry break down the Patriots' 10-3 win over the Panthers. We finally got a look at Tom Brady, but he and Jakobi Meyers weren't able to get on the same page. Brady speaks to how important it is for him to trust his receivers.

13:36 - Popped and Dropped - Phil explains why Michael Bennet and Ryan Izzo popped vs. the Panthers and why the second offensive line unit and the field goal team dropped.

20:13 - Dig Deep - How have the officials been doing so far with the pass interference ruling and reviews? Tom and Phil talk about how it's affecting the game. Also, Phil explains why Jarrett Stidham has won a roster spot over Brian Hoyer.

30:46 - Very Superstitious - Tom joins offensive lineman James Ferentz to talk about what item of his he's superstitious about.

33:50 - Tom and Phil answer some voicemail and Twitter questions to close out the episode.

