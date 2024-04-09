QUICK SIX: Is William Byron the new Hendrick Gold Boy? Will Caitlin Clark have similar impact in the WNBA?

QUICK SIX: Is William Byron the new Hendrick Gold Boy? Will Caitlin Clark have similar impact in the WNBA?

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It was a big day for Hendrick Motorsports in Martinsville. Is William Byron the new Golden Boy for the team?

Who is the most intriguing player in the NFL Draft, regardless of draft order?

Caitlin Clark left an indelible legacy in college women’s hoops. Will she have a similar affect on the WNBA?

Plus, MLB home run milestones, John Calipari to Arkansas and Masters week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.