QUICK SIX: Is it too early to tell if Bryce Young is progressing in new offense? Why wasn’t Miller unanimous for All-Rookie?

QUICK SIX: Is it too early to tell if Bryce Young is progressing in new offense? Why wasn’t Miller unanimous for All-Rookie?

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Panthers head coach Dave Canales says Bryce Young is doing fantastic with the new offense. Is it too early to tell, though?

Hornets wing Brandon Miller received 97 out of 99 All-Rookie first-team votes. Should he have been unanimous?

More from CSL

📲 Download the QC News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.

The ACC Baseball Tournament starts Tuesday at Truist Field. Which lower-seeded teams have the best shot at making a run to the weekend?

There’s more rain in the forecast for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday. Will they get the race in on time?

Plus, Carolina Hurricanes, Stephen A. Smith and Lebron James.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.