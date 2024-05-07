QUICK SIX: Which Panthers running backs are going to make the 53-man roster?

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Panthers added another running back Monday. Which ones will make the 53-man roster?

What had a better photo finish, the NASCAR race at Kansas or the Kentucky Derby?

It’s Wells Fargo week in the Queen City. Who is your pick to win at Quail Hollow?

Plus, JJ Watt’s potential return, celebrity putting and celebrity roasts.

