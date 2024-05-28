QUICK SIX: Does Charlotte FC need an offensive boost to be successful? Was the Coca-Cola 600 a letdown?

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — After another scoreless match, does Charlotte FC need to get the offense rolling to be successful this season?

How much of a letdown was the Coca-Cola 600 getting cut short?

Three NC schools hosting NCAA Baseball Regionals; Carolinas rematch in Raleigh

Are you surprised that Duke went all the way to win the ACC Baseball Championship?

Four schools from the Carolinas were selected as NCAA Regional hosts. If you had to pick one, which would you go to?

Plus Ronald Acuña’s injury and Memorial Day traditions.

