QUICK SIX: Who will the Charlotte Hornets pick in the NBA Draft? Will either Panthers kicker be on the team for Week 1?

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The NBA Finals are over and the draft is next week. Who are the Hornets taking in the first round?

There are questions surrounding Eddy Pineiro’s status with the Panthers. Why either kicker on the roaster be in Charlotte week one?

Which name would you give the Gastonia Baseball Club?

Does Rory McIlroy ditching the press conference taking the next tournament off mean he’s a sore loser?

Which AFC North team will be the best follow for “Hard Knocks”?

Is next season really going to be the last on TV for Charles Barkley?

