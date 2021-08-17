Quick scouting reports on new Packers CB Isaac Yiadom

The Green Bay Packers are completing a trade for New York Giants cornerback Isaac Yiadom, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Yiadom, a third-round pick in 2018, will be going on his third team in four seasons. He was drafted by the Denver Broncos but traded to the Giants in 2020, and now he’s in Green Bay via another trade.

Yiadom has played in 45 games, with 19 starts. He has 12 career pass-breakups and one interception.

To find out more about the player, Packers Wire asked Jon Heath, the managing editor at Broncos Wire, and Dan Benton, the managing editor at Giants Wire, for more information and a quick scouting report.

Here’s what they said:

Heath: “Isaac Yiadom’s tenure with the Broncos started with draft pundits calling it a ‘reach’ when Denver selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Boston College. After starting just one game as a rookie, Yiadom started in eight games in 2019, but he was the weakest link in the secondary. His performance was so poor that Yiadom was on the roster bubble going into the 2020 season. The Broncos managed to trade him to the Giants before final roster cuts last September in exchange for a seventh-round pick. Yiadom never lived up to his third-round status and he probably shouldn’t be counted on to start, but the cornerback’s experience should help him carve out a rotational role going forward.”

Benton: “Yiadom didn’t earn the starting job out of camp. Corey Ballentine did but was horrendous. Yiadom kinda got thrust into a role he didn’t expect, starting alongside James Bradberry. That led to a good amount of targets (63%). In man he’s physical but gets shaken by good route runners too easily and can draw penalties because of that physicality. Solid in zone. Hard worker, his teammates liked him. Decent tackler. Okay on special teams.”

