Quick scouting report of the Chargers: Star receiver injured in LA’s win over Raiders

The Chargers had seen a 14-point second-half lead cut to five in Sunday’s opener against the Raiders, and Las Vegas had the ball with less than two minutes to play.

With the Raiders facing a fourth-down play, new Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack made sure his team would get the win as he recorded a strip sack of Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr.

Mack had three sacks in his Chargers debut and LA had six total in a 24-19 win, and Carr threw three interceptions.

“It’s tough in this division playing against these quarterbacks as you can can see,” Mack told reporters Sunday. “Derek did his best to try to get these guys back in the game. I know it’s going to be the same thing Thursday going up against Patrick (Mahomes). I know he’s going to have those guys ready as well.”

Next up for the Chargers is Mahomes and the Chiefs on “Thursday Night Football” from Arrowhead Stadium. Here’s a quick look at LA ahead of the game.

New guys find end zone

The Chargers had trouble running the ball on Sunday, averaging 2.5 yards per attempt. Austin Ekeler gained a meager 36 yards in 14 attempts.

Fortunately for the Chargers, quarterback Justin Herbert was sharp as he threw three touchdown passes. He completed 76.5% of his throws and had 279 passing yards. He completed passes to nine players.

Fullback Zander Horvath, who was a seventh-round pick in the NFL Draft, caught a touchdown pass. Tight end Gerald Everett and wide receiver DeAndre Carter, who signed with LA as free agents, also had TD receptions.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen, a five-time Pro Bowler, left the game early because of a hamstring injury. He told ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry after the game he “possibly” could play against the Chiefs.

Story continues

Chargers WR Keenan Allen says he “possibly” can go Week 2 after suffering hamstring injury today. On a short week? “Small possibly.” — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 12, 2022

One downside for the Chargers: they scored on four of their first six drives, but came away without points on their next four drives before running out the clock. LA missed a field goal on one of those drives.

Herbert on the Chiefs

The Chargers picked up the first win in a loaded AFC West and Herbert told reporters after the game he’s ready to start preparing for the Chiefs.

“It’s all about recovery, it starts now and getting your body back and we’ll have practice tomorrow, Tuesday,” he said. “Just keep watching film, get a good feel for the Chiefs. It’s a quick turnaround but a great opportunity to go play football.”

Herbert added: “The Chiefs are an incredible team and we play on Thursday night, and I know our guys are excited.”

Arrowhead Stadium is going to be packed and Herbert knows the Chargers will have to be ready for the noise.

“Those are fun places to play, just because the fans get into it, and it’s a great atmosphere,” he said. “So we’ve been very fortunate to play in some of those places. I have really enjoyed going there and it’s obviously quite a challenge, but it’s up to us to work that silent count, work everything we can this week so we’re ready for it.”