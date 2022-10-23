Quick recap: Turnovers, missed opportunities cost CU Buffs in loss to Oregon State

You could describe the Buffaloes’ performance at Oregon State as an odd mix of encouraging play and complete carelessness.

After Colorado fell behind 14-0 early, the Buffs never fully recovered, despite creating a few pristine scoring opportunities. Interim head coach Mike Sanford came into this game believing the outcome would be determined in the turnover department, and he was correct as his offense lost the rock four times — two fumbles and two interceptions — in a 42-9 loss.

The Buffs fell to 1-6 (1-3 Pac-12) while the Beavers became bowl eligible at 6-2 (3-2).

JT Shrout was given the start for CU in place of the injured Owen McCown and the Tennessee transfer finished 13-of-29 for 206 yards, a good deal of which came late. In addition to being off-target on several passes early in the game, he was also hurt by dropped passes from multiple Buffs receivers. The lowlight of Shrout’s night came at the start of the third quarter when he threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Jayle Stacks, the Buffs’ leading rusher, scored Colorado’s lone touchdown in the third quarter from one yard out.

Colorado’s defense was physically overmatched by Oregon State and its running back Damien Martinez, who rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns. The Beavers were 7-of-11 on third downs, 4-of-5 scoring in the red zone and totaled 472 yards, to name a few key stats.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List

CBS News Colorado ranks the greatest Buffs catches of all-time

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire