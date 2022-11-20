Quick recap: High-flying Huskies take down CU Buffs

Eleven games down and just one more to go in this challenging season for Colorado.

The Buffaloes’ penultimate contest of 2022 came at No. 17 Washington and it may have been the roughest 60 minutes thus far. Not only were the Buffs outplayed in every area, but the sloppiness reached a new low in Saturday’s 54-7 loss.

Colorado was at its ugliest late in the first half. A bad snap on a punt led to safety, Washington then drove 45 yards for a touchdown and on the ensuing kickoff, Nikko Reed fumbled a squib to give the Huskies possession and ultimately another three points.

Michael Penix Jr. throwing for a season-low 229 passing yards isn’t an indicative stat of how easily Washington’s offense flowed against the Buffs. Two Huskies running backs — Wayne Taulapapa and Davis Cameron — each rushed for a pair of touchdowns as CU allowed 575 total yards. Washington, which was 2-of-3 on fourth downs, didn’t even punt until midway through the final quarter.

The lone highlight defensively was a Josh Chandler-Semedo interception of backup QB Dylan Morris in the third quarter.

Offensively for Colorado, QB JT Shrout completed just six passes, one of which was a 69-yard touchdown to Montana Lemonious-Craig. Alex Fontenot contributed 71 yards on the ground and wide receiver Jack Hestera had an encouraging night with 575 receiving yards. Backup Drew Carter also came in late and was 1-of-4 for three yards.

Colorado’s 2022 season wraps next week with Utah coming to Folsom Field.

